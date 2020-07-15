Summer Fun on Sunrise: How to make a Bubble Blower and slime

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Jaxtin Martinez Westrum and Victoria Ahart joined Summer Fun on Sunrise to share how to make a Bubble Blower and slime.
Bubble Blower
Materials:
- Plastic cups
- Dish soap
- Plastic straws
- Cup of water
- Skewer
- Marker
Instructions:
- Using the marker, put a dot on the lower part of the cup where the straw will go.
- Using a skewer, poke a hole through the cup. (Adult can help with this part.)
- Once a hole has been made, push the straw through.
- Add water to cup but do not fill past the straw.
- Add a few drops of dish soap.
- Blow into straw to make bubbles.
Slime
Materials:
- Glue
- Activator
- Glitter (optional)
- Small container
- Spoon
Instructions:
- Add glue to small container.
- Add activator to glue.
- Mix glue and activator together with a spoon until mixture does not stick to container easily.
- Take mixture out and knead together in hands.
- Enjoy slime!
For more activities by Jaxtin and Victoria, head to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County Youtube page here.