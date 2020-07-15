Summer Fun on Sunrise: How to make a Bubble Blower and slime

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Jaxtin Martinez Westrum and Victoria Ahart joined Summer Fun on Sunrise to share how to make a Bubble Blower and slime.

Bubble Blower

Materials:

  • Plastic cups
  • Dish soap
  • Plastic straws
  • Cup of water
  • Skewer
  • Marker

Instructions:

  1. Using the marker, put a dot on the lower part of the cup where the straw will go.
  2. Using a skewer, poke a hole through the cup. (Adult can help with this part.)
  3. Once a hole has been made, push the straw through.
  4. Add water to cup but do not fill past the straw.
  5. Add a few drops of dish soap.
  6. Blow into straw to make bubbles.

Slime

Materials:

  • Glue
  • Activator
  • Glitter (optional)
  • Small container
  • Spoon

Instructions:

  1. Add glue to small container.
  2. Add activator to glue.
  3. Mix glue and activator together with a spoon until mixture does not stick to container easily.
  4. Take mixture out and knead together in hands.
  5. Enjoy slime!

For more activities by Jaxtin and Victoria, head to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County Youtube page here.

