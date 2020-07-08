Summer Fun on Sunrise: Homemade musical instruments

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Pyper Von Normann, with Yellow House Music Together, joined 17 News for Summer Fun on Sunrise. Pyper shared how to make instruments at home.
How to make a Homemade Den Den Drum
Materials:
- Wooden spoon
- Drill
- Threat or string
- Beads
Instructions:
- Drill two small holes about 1 cm apart in the center of the spoon head.
- Thread the string through one of the holes and tie a knot to avoid it from slipping back through the hole.
- Thread the beads onto the string and tie another knot to stop the beads from slipping off. Cut off any excess string.
- Repeat steps 1. and 2. for the other side of the spoon.
- Decorate with paint or stickers.