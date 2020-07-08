Summer Fun on Sunrise: Homemade musical instruments

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Pyper Von Normann, with Yellow House Music Together, joined 17 News for Summer Fun on Sunrise. Pyper shared how to make instruments at home.

How to make a Homemade Den Den Drum

Materials:

  • Wooden spoon
  • Drill
  • Threat or string
  • Beads

Instructions:

  1. Drill two small holes about 1 cm apart in the center of the spoon head. 
  2. Thread the string through one of the holes and tie a knot to avoid it from slipping back through the hole.
  3. Thread the beads onto the string and tie another knot to stop the beads from slipping off.  Cut off any excess string.
  4. Repeat steps 1. and 2. for the other side of the spoon.
  5. Decorate with paint or stickers.

