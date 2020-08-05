Summer Fun on Sunrise: Bakersfield Museum of Art gives drawing instruction

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Curtis Cargill, with the Bakersfield Museum of Art, joined 17 News at Sunrise for Summer Fun on Sunrise. To recreate Cargill’s demonstration, follow the instructions below.

Materials:

  • Paper
  • Pencil
  • Eracer
  • Pen

Instructions:

  1. With a pencil and drawing lightly, identify the larger shapes in the
    truck, first focusing on the base of the body as a rectangle.
  2. The second most prominent shape is the driver cabin. Though also
    round at the edges, simplify into a rectangle. Taking the time to
    be accurate about the size of these in the beginning will save you
    frustration later when you get to the details.
  3. Identify the other prominent shapes. For the truck, this will be the
    bumper section and the protruding fenders over the wheels.
  4. Still drawing lightly, identify and draw the smaller shapes: the
    wheels, headlights and grill section.
  5. Now that you have placed the elements in the right spot, you can
    draw a little harder and focus on the details, rounding out the shape
    of the truck and adding details, like the grooves in the grill and tires,
    the outlines of the window and windshield.
  6. Trace finished lines with a pen and erase your sketch.
Courtesy: Bakersfield Museum of Art

For more ideas, visit the Bakersfield Museum of Art’s website.

