Summer Fun on Sunrise: At-home science experiments

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Shannon Fowler, Membership, Volunteer and Camp Coordinator with the Kern County Museum, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share an at-home science experiment.
Lava Lamp Experiment
Materials:
- A container of red food dye (liquid)
- A container of blue food dye (liquid)
- Cooking oil
- A large glass container, pitcher, or vase
- Measuring pitcher of water
- Three Alka Seltzer tablets
Instructions:
- Pour two liter (about four cups) of cooking oil into your glass container
- Pour some water in to the container
- Add three drops of each color of food dye
- Drop-in one Alka Seltzer tablet
- Add two more Alka Seltzer tablets
- Watch the reaction that is created
To continue the summer fun at home, Shannon recommends the following experiment:
Dancing Grapes
Materials:
- 1 liter of tonic water in a plastic bottle unopened
- Six grapes
Instructions:
- Open up the tonic water container
- Make sure to not let it fizz over
- Drop three grapes inside
- Add the other three grapes
- Watch the reaction that is created