Summer Fun on Sunrise: At-home science experiments

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Shannon Fowler, Membership, Volunteer and Camp Coordinator with the Kern County Museum, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share an at-home science experiment.

Lava Lamp Experiment
Materials:

  1. A container of red food dye (liquid)
  2. A container of blue food dye (liquid)
  3. Cooking oil
  4. A large glass container, pitcher, or vase
  5. Measuring pitcher of water
  6. Three Alka Seltzer tablets

Instructions:

  1. Pour two liter (about four cups) of cooking oil into your glass container
  2. Pour some water in to the container
  3. Add three drops of each color of food dye
  4. Drop-in one Alka Seltzer tablet
  5. Add two more Alka Seltzer tablets
  6. Watch the reaction that is created

To continue the summer fun at home, Shannon recommends the following experiment:

Dancing Grapes
Materials:

  1. 1 liter of tonic water in a plastic bottle unopened
  2. Six grapes

Instructions:

  1. Open up the tonic water container
  2. Make sure to not let it fizz over
  3. Drop three grapes inside
  4. Add the other three grapes
  5. Watch the reaction that is created

