Summer Fun on Sunrise: At-home science experiments

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Shannon Fowler, Membership, Volunteer and Camp Coordinator with the Kern County Museum, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share an at-home science experiment.

Lava Lamp Experiment

Materials:

A container of red food dye (liquid) A container of blue food dye (liquid) Cooking oil A large glass container, pitcher, or vase Measuring pitcher of water Three Alka Seltzer tablets

Instructions:

Pour two liter (about four cups) of cooking oil into your glass container Pour some water in to the container Add three drops of each color of food dye Drop-in one Alka Seltzer tablet Add two more Alka Seltzer tablets Watch the reaction that is created

To continue the summer fun at home, Shannon recommends the following experiment:

Dancing Grapes

Materials:

1 liter of tonic water in a plastic bottle unopened Six grapes

Instructions: