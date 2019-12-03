Stuff the Bus to benefit Christmas for Seniors

Christmas for Seniors Kern County will be outside our studio tomorrow to Stuff the Bus.
From 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. community members are encouraged to bring items to donate at the corner of 22nd and L Streets.
Items that Christmas for Seniors is asking for include the following:
- Dryer Fabric Softener Sheets Laundry Detergent (small sizes – HE Please)
- Dish Soap
- Disinfectant Wipes
- Paper Towels
- Kleenex Razors
- Shaving Cream
- Quality Two-ply Toilet Paper
- Shampoo
- Conditioner
- Body Lotions
- Toothbrush and Toothpaste
- Men’s and Ladies Deodorant
- Large Print Word Find/Puzzle Books
- Large print books
- Calendars
- Hand Sanitizer
- Dish Towels
- Wash Clothes
- Dish Clothes
- $10 Gift Cards (Walmart, Target, Drug Stores, Dollar Tree, etc.)
For more information, contact Christmas for Seniors at 703-8893.