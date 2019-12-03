Stuff the Bus to benefit Christmas for Seniors

Christmas for Seniors Kern County will be outside our studio tomorrow to Stuff the Bus.

From 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. community members are encouraged to bring items to donate at the corner of 22nd and L Streets.

Items that Christmas for Seniors is asking for include the following:

  • Dryer Fabric Softener Sheets Laundry Detergent (small sizes – HE Please)
  • Dish Soap
  • Disinfectant Wipes
  • Paper Towels
  • Kleenex Razors
  • Shaving Cream
  • Quality Two-ply Toilet Paper
  • Shampoo
  • Conditioner
  • Body Lotions
  • Toothbrush and Toothpaste
  • Men’s and Ladies Deodorant
  • Large Print Word Find/Puzzle Books
  • Large print books
  • Calendars
  • Hand Sanitizer
  • Dish Towels
  • Wash Clothes
  • Dish Clothes
  • $10 Gift Cards (Walmart, Target, Drug Stores, Dollar Tree, etc.)

For more information, contact Christmas for Seniors at 703-8893.

