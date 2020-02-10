Strength is Visibility: H.E.A.R.T.S. Connection

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – H.E.A.R.T.S. Connection joined 17 News at Sunrise as part of Strength is Visibility, a segment in partnership with the Kern Community Foundation to highlight local nonprofit agencies.

H.E.A.R.T.S. Connection serves families of students with special needs aging from three to 22.

The “Growing Up, What’s Next!” conference will be held on March 27. The conference will focus on resources available to students and young adults with disabilities as they transition from high school to adulthood and employment.

Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at this link.