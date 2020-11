BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) - Andrea Woroch, Money-Saving Expert, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share some holiday shopping tips and how to avoid 'shipageddon' as online purchases are expected to increases this year.

1. Shop early, like now. You want to start shopping now to secure those hot holiday items and also ensure they get to you or loved ones well before shipping backups begin. For instance, Walmart is hosting 3 sales events leading up to Black Friday named “Black Friday Deals for Days,” kicking off on November 4th and again on November 11th and November 25th. Meanwhile, The Home Depot will roll out Black Friday deals starting on November 6 which will run through early December. And Target will be hosting a variety of Black Friday-like sales throughout November. Bottom line, you don’t have to wait for Black Friday to score similar doorbuster deals!