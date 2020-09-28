St. Vincent de Paul Homeless Center Fall Barbecue happening Thursday, drive-thru only

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Lisa Kimble joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about the St. Vincent de Paul Homeless Center Fall Barbecue happening on Thursday.

The annual dinner includes includes steak or chicken, and all the traditional trimmings. This year the dinner will be drive-thru only and tickets must be purchased in advance.

To purchase a ticket, visit the Homeless Center located on 316 Baker St., the thrift store next door, call the center at 323-2941, or online here.

Dinners can be picked up from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.