Spooky backyard science experiments just in time for Halloween

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Justin Janssen, Curriculum Specialist with Greenfield Union School District, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share some spooky science experiments to do at home this Halloween.
Scary Slime
Materials:
- 12 oz. of Elmer’s Glue
- Food dye color of choice
- ½ teaspoon Baking Soda
- 2 tbsp. of water
- 1 ½ tbsp. of contact lens solution (with Boric Acid)
Directions:
- Mix the glue, food coloring, baking soda, and water.
- Add in the contact lens solution.
- Knead the solution until the slime forms.
- Add in more contact lens solution if too sticky.
Oozing Pumpkin
Materials:
- 1 cup of Hydrogen Peroxide (12% for the best reaction)
- 2 packets of dry yeast
- 6 tbsp. of warm water
- Food coloring
- 2 tbsp. of dish soap
- Carved pumpkin
Directions:
- Add the hydrogen peroxide, the dish soap, and food coloring in a bowl inside the pumpkin.
- Combine yeast and the warm water in a separate container and stir for 30 seconds.
- Pour the yeast mixture into the bowl in the pumpkin.
- Stand back as pumpkin foams, mixture will be hot to touch.