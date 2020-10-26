Spooky backyard science experiments just in time for Halloween

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Justin Janssen, Curriculum Specialist with Greenfield Union School District, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share some spooky science experiments to do at home this Halloween.

Scary Slime

Materials:

  • 12 oz. of Elmer’s Glue
  • Food dye color of choice
  • ½ teaspoon Baking Soda
  • 2 tbsp. of water
  • 1 ½ tbsp. of contact lens solution (with Boric Acid)

Directions:

  1. Mix the glue, food coloring, baking soda, and water.
  2. Add in the contact lens solution.
  3. Knead the solution until the slime forms.
  4. Add in more contact lens solution if too sticky.

Oozing Pumpkin

Materials:

  • 1 cup of Hydrogen Peroxide (12% for the best reaction)
  • 2 packets of dry yeast
  • 6 tbsp. of warm water
  • Food coloring
  • 2 tbsp. of dish soap
  • Carved pumpkin

Directions:

  1. Add the hydrogen peroxide, the dish soap, and food coloring in a bowl inside the pumpkin.
  2. Combine yeast and the warm water in a separate container and stir for 30 seconds.
  3. Pour the yeast mixture into the bowl in the pumpkin.
  4. Stand back as pumpkin foams, mixture will be hot to touch.

