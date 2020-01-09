“Specially Yours” conference for parents of children with special needs

The Kern County Superintendent of Schools is hosting the third annual “Specially Yours” conference geared toward parents with special needs children.

Special guest speaker Karlyn Farber, a Board Certified Behavior Analyst and professional educator with 30-plus years of experience and Clinical Supervisor for California Spectrum Services, will present to parents.

The conference will be on Friday, Jan. 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hodel’s Country Dining. The deadline to register is January 17. To register, visit this link.