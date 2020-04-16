Coronavirus
Social void during coronavirus pandemic, the importance of staying connected

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Corey Gonzales, Licensed Clinical Psychologist, joined 17 News at Sunrise to explain the social void some people are feeling during the coronavirus pandemic and why it is important to stay connected with others.

