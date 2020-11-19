Social media and mental health, tips to mitigate the impact on teens and adults

Local psychologist discusses issues brought up about social media in the Netflix documentary, ‘The Social Dilemma’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Corey Gonzales, a Licensed Clinical Psychologist, joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss the impact social media can have on mental health.

Dr. Gonzales discussed how the Netflix documentary, ‘The Social Dilemma,’ is bringing light to the way data has been crafted and harvested to pull people back into social media, making it very addictive.

To control the impact social media has, Dr. Gonzales offered the following tips: