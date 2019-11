The Sister City Gardens Festival is happening tomorrow.

The free festival will be at the Sister City Gardens located at 525 18th St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Guests can pick up a passport at the beginning of the festival and visit booths of five Bakersfield Sister Cities:

Amritsar, India

Bucheon, South Korea

Cixi, China

Santiago de Queretaro, Mexico

Wakayama, Japan

For more about Bakersfield Sister City, visit here.