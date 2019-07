The ADAKC and Sugaraddy’s are teaming up for Sip and Shop.

Visit Sugardaddy’s on Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 5512 Stockdale Highway. Almost all items at the retail store will be up to 50% off. Refreshments will also be provided for shoppers.

To attend, purchase a $5 ticket to enter the store at the door or online here. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the ADAKC.