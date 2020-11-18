Shop safely at the grocery store this holiday season, ‘no need to overbuy’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Ron Fong, President and CEO of the California Grocers Association, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share some tips on how to safely shop in the store this season.

As COVID-19 concerns rise, Fong says there is “no need to overbuy, there is plenty of stock.”

As for shopping during the holiday season, he says to shop early and during off-peak hours to avoid crowds. Fong shared a friendly reminder that “a simple thank you and acknowledgment goest a long ways” when interacting with a grocery store worker.