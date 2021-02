BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Sheriff Donny Youngblood joined 17 News at Sunrise.

Sheriff Youngblood discussed how the new members of the Department of Justice Monitor Team will oversee the terms of a settlement agreement reached between KCSO and the DOJ in reforming a wide range of practices.

He also discussed how potential budget issues in the county could impact the department and how the DOJ settlement changes this year’s budget.