Sheriff Youngblood discusses search for Tyrone Johnson, Peace Officer Memorial Week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss the search for Tyrone Johnson, suspected of killing 3-year-old Major Sutton in 2017. Johnson escaped from the Lerdo Jail in April.

Youngblood also talked about KCSO’s ceremony later this morning as part of Peace Officer Memorial Week.

