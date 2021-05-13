Sheriff Youngblood discusses search for Tyrone Johnson, Peace Officer Memorial Week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss the search for Tyrone Johnson, suspected of killing 3-year-old Major Sutton in 2017. Johnson escaped from the Lerdo Jail in April.

Youngblood also talked about KCSO’s ceremony later this morning as part of Peace Officer Memorial Week.

