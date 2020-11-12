Sheriff Youngblood discusses increase in officer-involved shootings and body cameras in the field

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Sheriff Donny Youngblood joined 17 News at Sunrise.

Sheriff Youngblood discussed the increase in officer-involved shootings, saying “what’s concerning to me is that we have had this rash of people running at police officers and deputies, some armed, some not.” Continuing to say this is “a new trend I have not seen before.”

When discussing body cameras, Sheriff Youngblood says “we have body cameras on all the deputies and metro patrol, and booking in our jail, we didn’t have enough money to outfit every deputy so we had to prioritize and our substations are where we have our least officer-involved shootings, at least until this year, so we did not outfit them with body cameras because of cost, we don’t have the money.”

Sheriff Youngblood says he hopes to get all deputies equipped with body cameras within the next year.