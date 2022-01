TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — In a joint press conference Thursday, state and local officials announced the arrest of suspects said to be involved in the 2020 deaths of three teens in Visalia.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, Visalia Police Chief Jason Salazar, Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward, and Eastern District Assistant U.S. Attorney Kim Sanchez were on-hand to announce the arrests of Mark Aceves, 20, Cesar Lopez, 19, and Abraham Molina, 20 on charges related to the deaths of three teens in Visalia in 2020.