Sheriff Youngblood discusses enforcing stay-at-home order, COVID-19 cases in prisons and record breaking homicide rate

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Sheriff Donny Youngblood joined 17 News at Sunrise and discussed why the department is not enforcing the stay-at-home order, COVID-19 cases in prisons and the record breaking homicide rate.

Sheriff Youngblood says, “We are not going to criminalize this coronavirus.”

“We are going to be responsible people to do what’s right in the county to protect ourselves, our family, and our friends and not only that, no matter what you believe, to respect other people so that they feel comfortable around you,” says Sheriff Youngblood.

There have been 124 homicides so far this year. Sheriff Youngblood says “The number 124 is going to grow because there are coroner cases pending that are going to turn out to be homicides. It concerns me greatly.”