Sheriff discusses five-year agreement plan with State Justice Department to improve law enforcement practices after DOJ investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) – Sheriff Donny Youngblood joined 17 News at Sunrise for a monthly interview. Sheriff Youngblood discussed the contents of a settlement between the state’s justice department and KCSO. Following the settlement, a five-year plan for KCSO has been put into place. To read the full settlement, visit here.

Sheriff Youngblood also commented on last week’s riot at the Capitol. “What I saw at the Capitol was a total lack of being prepared for what we believed was going to happen. We were prepared, the Sheriff’s Office and the Bakersfield Police department were already working on plans for the overflow of what might occur in Washington DC.”