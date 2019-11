Adventist Health is hosting Shave the Date to promote men’s health.

The event will be held on Friday at the AIS Cancer Center located on 2620 Chester Ave.

From 5:30 to 7:30 attendees can learn more about men’s health topics including prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention while enjoying mocktails, music and more. A complimentary barber service will be available to shave facial hair.

To register to attend, visit here.