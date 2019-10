Scott B. Bomar, music writer and historian, will speak at CSUB tonight.

Bomar recently released a 10-CD collection of Bakersfield Sound. At his appearance, he will discuss “The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital of the West, 1940-1974,” provide context to the artistry and play selected recordings.

Bomar will be at Walter W. Stiern Library at 6 p.m.

To register for the free event, visit here.