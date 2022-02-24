BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Robert English, Associate Professor and Director of the USC School of International Relations, joined 17 News at Sunrise Thursday to discuss the Ukraine invasion by Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in Ukraine overnight, further intensifying an invasion of the country. Casualties on both sides are already being reported. President Biden plans to meet with G7 Leaders Thursday.

Dr. English anticipates the Ukraine crisis to last for months.

“This will probably go on for months in Ukraine because the resistance will not be extinguished overnight and the economic effects will go on, I’m serious here, for years,” English said. “We’ll be feeling this for six, nine months and probably well over a year. The recessionary effects will be devastating to the world economy.”