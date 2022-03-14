Bakersfield, Calif. — USC professor and director of Central European Studies, Dr. Robert English, returns to 17 News at Sunrise to discuss Vladimir Putin’s latest actions in Ukraine and what they mean.

English said Chinese military aid, if tru, would not be offered until farther down the line.

A series of moves over the weekend, including a strike just miles from NATO territory, were all signs of escalation, English said. He added that this was a message from Russian forces to NATO.

