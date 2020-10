BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Trinity Brown, founder of the Noel Alexandria Foundation, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about the annual Running with the Angels 5K.

The Noel Alexandria Foundation was started after Brown experienced a stillbirth pregnancy in 2017 and wanted to offer support for other families working through this type of loss.

The annual run will be held virtually this year through Saturday. Registration is open, visit the foundation website here.