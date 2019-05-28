ROC students heading to national competition

Students from the Regional Occupational Center have qualified for the SkillsUSA National Conference competition in June.

In April, students competed at the regional level in Ontario where they took home gold and qualified for the National Conference.

At the SkillsUSA competition, students from all over the country will compete in 100 different trade, technical, and leadership events.

The students are seeking sponsorships to help with expenses to send the group to compete in Kentucky.

If interested in being a sponsor/donor contact Erin Hodson at (661) 396-4430 or erin_hodson@kernhigh.org.