BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The annual Rio Bravo Rumble 5k and 10k run will benefit Bike Bakersfield.

Hosted by Glinn & Giordano Physical Therapy, the run will take place at Rio Bravo Ranch, located at 15701 Highway 178, on Saturday.

Proceeds from the run will benefit Bike Bakersfield.

Registration available online here.