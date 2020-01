BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Golden Empire Gleaners is hosting their annual fundraiser, Rhythm and Roots.

The Golden Empire Gleaners provides food to the Kern County community.

The fundraiser will be happening on February 27 at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace. There will be live music by John Pemberton, food and fun.

For tickets, visit the Golden Empire Gleaners’ website here.