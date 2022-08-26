August is national breastfeeding month. Friday on Sunrise a lactation consultant talked about resources to help local moms meet their breastfeeding goals, and why it’s important to get help if you need it.

“When people don’t reach out for help often they get information from online. And there’s so much information online, that they don’t know what actually applies to them. So they end up pumping, but pumping is an entirely different set of skills that you have to get help with. So when those things happen people end up in a situation that they never expected and before they know it they’re not breastfeeding anymore maybe they’re not even pumping anymore and they don’t even know what happened, it feels like a whirlwind,” said Christine Staricka, an international board certified lactation consultant.

Staricka works with Baby Cafe, which meets on Tuesdays at the Beale Library between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Moms can attend to get help with breastfeeding from certified lactation consultants. There is also a virtual meeting every week. You can follow Baby Cafe Bakersfield on Instagram or call or text to talk to a consultant at 661-228-0230.