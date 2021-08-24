Resources for Veterans with Dr. Corey Gonzales

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Blessing Corner Ministries organized a barbecue fundraiser, fighting to keep their location on 101 Union Ave. in Bakersfield. It was a busy day, as kitchen staff churned out hotlinks, barbecue ribs, and more. The church is known for their generous food giveaways and community outreach programs … and they have until the end of the month to raise enough money to stay in its current location. The church needs to raise roughly $75,000 to pay costs of re-financing a new mortgage loan, to pay off the balance of a prior loan and to clear two tax liens from the books.

The fundraising effort kicked off Wednesday morning, as droves of hungry donors ordered decadent platters. The church sold out of food well before their event was scheduled to conclude at 6 p.m. Event organizers say they sold over 300 orders, in an awe-inspiring show of community support.