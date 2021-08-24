Resources for Veterans with Dr. Corey Gonzales

Psychologist Dr. Corey Gonzales discusses the importance of reaching out and getting veterans the support they need and deserve during difficult times. With President Biden withdrawing U.S. forces from Afghanistan recently, many troops will have to get back to civilian life, and that can unfortunately be a challenging transition. In order to help ease the adjustment process for many men and women, Dr. Gonzales provides effective knowledge and resources that can be of great help to our veterans in our community.