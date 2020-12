BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Heather Kimmel, Assistant Executive Director of the Housing Authority of the County of Kern, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about a COVID-19 rent and mortgage assistance program.

The program will provide assistance to families and individuals who have either lost their income or incurred medical bills due to COVID-19.

Applications need to be submitted by Dec. 9.

For more information, call 211 or apply online at kernha.org.