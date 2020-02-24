Religious debate series to discuss Christianity vs. Islam

FILE – In this Tuesday, April 11, 2017 file photo, the sun sets on a Baptist church in Georgia. According to new data released Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, by the Pew Research Center, the portion of Americans with no religious affiliation is rising significantly, in tandem with a sharp drop in the percentage that identifies as Christian. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Local religious leaders will host a three series debate on Christian vs. Islam.

The faith based debates will be hosted by former Kern High School District Board Trustee and Pastor of Sovereign Grace Church, Chad Vegas and former Emir of Islam of Kern County, Emad Meerza.

The first debate will be tonight discussing “Who is God?,” followed by “What is Man and His Purpose?” on March 30, and ending with “How are we saved?” on April 24.

All debates are open to the public and will be held at Laurelglen Bible Church from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

If you cannot attend, the debates will be live streamed at this link.