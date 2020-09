BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Brandon Stallings, Deputy District Attorney and Chair of the MADD Auxiliary Board, joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss the Walk like MADD.

The Walk like MADD will be virtual this year but participants are encouraged to run or walk from October 3 – 10. A virtual ceremony will be held on October 10 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

To register for the race, visit this link.