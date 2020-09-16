Rally Day happening today ahead of the digital Kern County Heart and Stroke Walk

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Ken Keller, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dignity Health Bakersfield and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, also the 2020 Kern County Heart and Stroke Walk Chair, joined 17 News at Sunrise.

Keller shared more about Rally Day, a day to get the community excited and registered for the upcoming Kern County Heart and Stroke Walk, happening on October 24. Their goal is to get 1,000 people registered for the annual walk today.

To register for the digital experience or to donate to the American Heart Association, visit here.