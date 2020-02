BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Bakersfield Police Activities League is hosting their annual Pull for PAL fundraiser on February 22.

BPAL is a non-profit formed by both police officers and citizens. The organization works with children to provide mentorship, guidance and fun activities throughout the year.

The Pull for PAL fundraiser is a clay shoot happening at the Kern County Gun Club.

Teams of five can sign-up for $500 each or day of for $600 a team.

