Public Health urging the community to get a flu shot this year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Michelle Corson, Public Relations Officer for Kern County Public Health, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share why this year is especially important to get a flu shot.

Corson says, “it remains more important than ever to use every tool at your disposal to protect yourself and your family, and that includes getting your annual flu vaccine.”

It is recommended anyone 6 months old and up get a flu shot.

Discounted flu shots will be offered by Kern County Public Health starting October 1. Details have not been announced but information will be available on their website here.