BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Rick Bentley joined 17 News at Sunrise to share upcoming entertaining events in town.

The Bakersfield Museum of Art will open their 2020 Winter Exhibition on Thursday. A reception at the museum will happen from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is $10, $5 for seniors and students, and free for museum members.

The Gaslight Melodrama Theatre and Music Hall is performing “Big Trouble on China Grade Loop” now through March 7. Tickets can be purchased at this link.