BAKERSFIELD, Calif, (KGET) – Lana Fain, Manager at CALM Zoo, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about Howl, Screech and Pumpkin Week.

In lieu of Boo at the Zoo, CALM will hold Howl, Screech and Pumpkin Week on Oct. 24-25 and Oct. 28-31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Children 12 and under will receive a goodie bag.

Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for Seniors, $6 for children ages 3 to 12 and children under 2 are free.