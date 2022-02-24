BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tabatha Mills, chief of communications at the Bakersfield City School District, joined 17 News at Sunrise Thursday to discuss pre-enrollment for the 2022-23 school year.

Pre-enrollment for BCSD starts March 1.

Mills said now is the best time to start the enrollment process if you have a child who is entering Transitional Kindergarten or Kindergarten and going to attend school for the first time. BCSD schools will be ready to answer all enrollment questions.

“If you have a kid who’s TK [transitional kindergarten] or kinder age and they’re looking to go to school for the first time, now is the time to get that paperwork in to start the process,” Mills said.

To pre-enroll their child in a BCSD school, parents will need the following:

Proof of residence

Proof of child’s age

Current immunization records for the child

To start the enrollment process for transitional kindergarten and kindergarten, parents can visit one of BCSD’s elementary schools beginning March 1.

Parents can also go to BCSD’s website to enroll online or print out enrollment forms.