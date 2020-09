BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Dr. Nick Hansa, Pulmonary and Critical Care doctor with Dignity Health, joined 17 news to discuss how poor air quality can have an affect on our health.

Dr. Hansa says symptoms such as “sneezing, coughing, sore throat [are] very common even if you don’t have any underlying lung disease” when the air quality is low.

During poor air quality days, Dr. Hansa advises people to stay inside where the air is filtered.