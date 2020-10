BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) - Irene Sinopole, Publicity for the annual Saint George Greek Food Festival, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about festival operations this year.

The festival will be happening on October 3, 10, 17 and 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The festival will still be held at Saint George Greek Orthodox Church, located at 401 Truxtun Ave.