BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) - David Anderson, Financial Adviser and Managing Partner with Moneywise, joined 17 News at Sunrise to discuss changes in the economy due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Anderson discussed the announcement that federal interests rates will remain close to zero, advising this could be a good time to try and get lower rates on credit cards. The real estate market has also been doing well because there is low inventory, driving prices up.