BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) - Dr. Nick Hansa, a Pulmonary and Critical Care doctor with Dignity Health, joined 17 News at Sunrise for an update on the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Hansa discussed why California is different from states seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases and why it is important to take precautions when celebrating the holidays. Dr. Hansa says "the common sense approach needs to be really practiced strictly."