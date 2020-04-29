Plans to reopen Taft on May 4 to be discussed after public health response, Mayor Noerr explains

KGET 17
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Mayor Dave Noerr joined 17 News at Sunrise to explain why plans to reopen Taft on May 4 may change after Kern County Public Health notified the city that the lock down remains in effect throughout the county.
Click here to see our list of local Event Cancellations.
Click here for a list of local closed schools, businesses, restaurants and more.
Click here for a list of local food and resource distribution.
Click here for a list of local restaurants and stores with delivery and pick up options.