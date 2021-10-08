Pies on Sunrise

Maddie’s great-grandma’s pumpkin pie

1 cup of pumpkin

2 eggs

1 cup sugar

1 can of evaporated milk plus enough whole milk to make 2 cups

2 tbsp flour

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp nutmeg

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp cloves

1/2 tsp allspice

Put all ingredients in a bowl and mix until smooth. Add chopped walnuts or pecans if desired. Put in unbaked pie crust and bake at 375 degrees for one hour and 15 minutes.

Maddie’s grandma’s apple pie

Peel and slice 8-12 apples (depending on size,) into small, thin slices

Layer 2 apples into the bottom of unbaked pie crust, top with 3 pats of butter, a heavy sprinkle of cinnamon and 1 tbsp of sugar.

Repeat with the remaining apples.

Top with dutch crust: one stick of softened butter, 1 cup of flour, 1/2 cup of brown sugar. Mix until crumbly. Press on top apples. Cover with foil and put on a baking sheet. Bake at 425 degrees for one hour, pull back the foil and bake 20-30 minutes more.

Grandma Fisher’s coconut cream pie

3/4 cup sugar

1/3 cup flour

1/4 tsp salt

2 cups whole milk or evaporated milk

3 slightly beaten egg yolks

2 tsp butter

1 tsp vanilla

Bake your pie crust. In a saucepan combine sugar, flour and salt. Gradually stir in milk. Cook and stir over medium heat until bubbly. Cook and stir for two minutes. Remove from heat. Stir a small amount of the mixture into yolks to warm, then add the yolk mixture back to the saucepan. Cook two minutes stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Add butter and vanilla and stir to combine. Pour into cooked pie shell. Cool. Top with whipped cream and 1 cup of flaked coconut.

Grandma Fisher’s chocolate cream pie

Follow the same instructions from above but increase sugar to one cup and add 2 1/2 tbsp cocoa with the flour. Top with whipped cream and chocolate shavings.