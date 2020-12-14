Owner of Tina Marie’s shares devastation after fires tear through cafe and other businesses over the weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Tina Marie, owner of downtown cafe Tina Marie’s, joined 17 News at Sunrise after fires destroyed four businesses over the weekend, including hers.

“As of right now I have not been inside, I don’t even know if we can go into the building, it is just so devastating, it is a disaster,” said Marie.

This year has been especially difficult for all businesses. “We tried hard to just to stay positive through this whole year, and every obstacle, everything going on. This is a nightmare, I’m just devastated, it is devastating,” says Marie.

Although this is a difficult loss, Marie is determined to remain strong. “It’s a long road ahead of recovery. I’m going to remain positive, it’s who I am, it’s what I am. I can’t see myself not being there or in the restaurant industry so we’ll come back, we’ll be back,” said Marie.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the employees of the restaurant.

“Right now my staff is my main concern, it’s just getting them through Christmas, that’s my main goal and my focus right at this moment,” says Marie.