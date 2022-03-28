Bakersfield, Calif. (KGET) — Sunday’s Academy Awards broadcasted an array of history-making moments and first-time winners, but one moment that had nothing to do with winning may have overshadowed those moments.

Actor Will Smith punched comedian Chris Rock live on stage after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

Smith continued shouting expletives at Rock after he sat down, stunning the audience and millions of viewers.

Making the evening more awkward, shortly after the altercation, Will Smith accepted the award for best actor for his role in King Richard. Tears streaming down his face, Smith rambled about his character’s protective role in the movie, while tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams looked on without expression. Smith apologized to the Academy, but not to Rock.

Some of the night’s biggest winners included CODA, a story about the child of deaf parents, which won best picture.

“CODA,” which stands for child of deaf adults, made Apple TV Plus the first streaming service to win Oscar’s biggest prize. The film also won best adapted screenplay and best supporting actor for Troy Kotsur, the first deaf man to win an acting Oscar.

Best supporting actress went to Ariana de Bose of “West Side Story,” the first openly queer woman of color to win the award.

Honors for best actress went to Jessica Chastain for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.”

Best director went to a woman for the second year in a row – Jane Campion who directed Power of the Dog.

Entertainment expert Rick Bentley joins SUNRISE to discuss the 94th Oscars awards, when went right and what went wrong, including Best Actor winner Will Smith slapping Chris Rock live on air.