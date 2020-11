BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Cherie Shoemake, Director for the Optimal Hospice Foundation, joined 17 News at Sunrise to share more about the annual Light Up A Life Celebration.

This year, the ceremony will be held virtually and can be viewed here on Wednesday.

For a suggested $10 donation, an ornament with a loved one’s name will be placed on their Tree of Life. To make a donation, visit their website here.