The Optimal Hospice Foundation’s annual Kids Camp will be held from July 28 to August 2.

The Kids Camp is designed for children ages 8-16 that have experienced the loss of a loved one.

During the two and a half day camp, children will play games, activities, and work with counselors.

The camp is free to all children in Kern County but children must be pre-registered.

For more information, visit here or call the foundation at 716-8000.